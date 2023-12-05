Montpelier, Vermont – A recent poll from the nonprofit advocacy group Campaign for Vermont suggests that quality of life issues, such as housing availability, education and the cost of living are driving dissatisfaction with policymakers.

According to the poll results, respondents said they cared most about housing, cost of living and public safety. More than three-quarters of respondents — 77% – said they are unhappy with the availability of affordable housing, while 73% said Vermont’s infrastructure is lacking.

Another 69% said they were dissatisfied with the economy.

“Vermonters consistent negative ratings of the economy, infrastructure, schools and housing costs, especially among Independents, means that elected officials and policy makers should focus first on problem solving and ‘basic’ quality of life issues,” said Keith Frederic of the CFV.

The organization says past polls show Vermonters historically approve of the state’s education system. But in the most recent survey, only 34% said they approved, with 71% of households with children saying they had negative feelings towards the public school system.

CFV president Pat McDonald said the dissatisfaction on key issues is the fault of lawmakers in Montpelier.

“The Legislature, quite frankly, is out of touch with what Vermonters are asking for,” he said. “They have squandered opportunities to make meaningful progress on housing. Instead of focusing on creating better education for Vermont students, they are instead more interested in removing the quality educational options we have in independent schools. Instead of investing in our infrastructure and local environment, they prefer to spend big on carbon reduction.”

The CFV will release more polls in the coming weeks.