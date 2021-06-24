A replica of the Vietnam Memorial on display in the North Country

The creators of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. are bringing a mobile replica to communities across the country. For the first time, it’s on display in the North Country.

58,281. That’s how many Americans served in Vietnam and never came home. Now, there’s a place for families and friends in Champlain, New York to honor loved ones and service heroes right from their hometown.

“We thought it was important to bring this here because we have a lot of veterans local to the north country. Both here in New York, Vermont, all the way to Maine. And a vast majority of those veterans are Vietnam era,” said VFW Quartermaster Post 1418, Anthony King.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund partnered with Clinton County’s Veterans of Foreign Wars to make it all possible. People can walk along the wall, look at pictures and timelines, and be introduced to nearly 30 Vietnam Vets from the North Country.

“It’s just moving. Very moving and very heartfelt,” said visitor Jeffrey LaMoutain.

One family came out to honor their brother, Edward F. Brown Jr., who died in 1970 at age 19.

“He left a legacy beyond what anybody could have imagined,” said his sister Margaret.

The names on the memorial are not inscribed alphabetically. Instead, they’re organized by death date to symbolize that Vet’s personal story in the war.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has educated people about the war since 1996. Staff member Jim Knotts says the non-profit is determined to make the memorial more accessible for others.

“We get to take these names home to the communities from where they came. It allows people who may never have and maybe never will be able to visit the national memorial in Washington D.C.,” said Knotts.

The display is open to public — 24 hours a day — until Sunday. This year, VVMF plans to travel to 26 communities nationwide to help educate, share and honor the stories of Vietnam Veterans.

Those who served, came home, and later died are also remembered.