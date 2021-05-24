Two-year-old girl hit, killed by SUV in Enosburg

A two-year-old girl is dead after being hit by an SUV at Brookside Campground in Enosburg Falls on Sunday.

Vermont State Police say a woman had just let a seven-year-old child out of her car around 5 p.m. As she started to pull away, a two-year-girl who was on the side of the road walked into her path.

Because of the girl’s height and the SUV’s hood, the driver couldn’t see her. The girl died at Northwestern Medical Center in Saint Albans.

The driver will not be cited or ticketed, police said.