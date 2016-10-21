A Unique Twist on Classic Pumpkin Recipes

Pumpkin Recipes with Nancy Mock Part 1

Vermont food blogger Nancy Mock stopped by The Morning Brew to share some new ways to incorporate canned pumpkin (or fresh, if you prefer) into your Fall recipe repertoire. 

Looking for a unique side dish or savory party snack? Try Pumpkin Fritters with Curry & Potato!

Sweet Tooth? Check out these Frosted Pumpkin Cookies!

For something quick and easy to warm you up on those chilly, dreary Fall days, try Chipotle Pumpkin Soup! It has a great spicy kick!

Feeling adventurous in the kitchen? Elevate your classic pumpkin quick loaf, by whipping up some Striped Chocolate Pumpkin Bread!

Check out Nancy Mock’s blog Hungry Enough To Eat Six for more fabulous recipes and ideas!

