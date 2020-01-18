A Vermont lawmaker wants to triple fines for people speeding in work zones

MOTPELIER, VT- A Vermont lawmaker wants to triple fines for people found speeding in work zones.

Chair of the House transportation Committee Representative Curt McCormack says right now work zones are very unsafe.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, more than 100 workers are killed in work zones.

In august, James Alger of Barre died after being hit by a car while working as a flagger. McCormick has teamed up with representative Brain Smith who introduced a bill last year concerned with distracted driving.

Smith plans to add a speeding penalty to that bill.

“We lower the speed limit and we put flaggers out there and these people are standing outside of the vehicle on the ground very vulnerable but the irony is that they’re there for the public safety and so it’s not just ironic but it’s really tragic that members of the public don’t recognize that and decide they think it’s okay to speed through the work zone,” said McCormack.

McCormick also said we need to increase penalties for distracted driving. He’s also in favor of camera surveillance to catch speeding cars.