A Vermont shelter pup is participating in this year’s Puppy Bowl

A Vermont Shelter puppy is participating in this year’s Puppy Bowl. Stitch arrived at Rutland County’s Humane Society back in August. Stitch is a happy go lucky goofy fella, a typical outgoing and fun puppy.

He was in foster care throughout the Puppy Bowl selection and casting process. He was selected to participate in a Puppy Bowl XVII segment, which was filmed at a local inn. After the segment was filmed, the brother of the owner of the inn started the adoption process and when the puppy bowl taping was over, the adoption became official. Stitch now lives on a big farm with his adoptive parents and human siblings.

The Puppy Bowl will air this Sunday, February 7th at 2 p.m.