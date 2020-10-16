A Vermont woman wants your help in choosing a middle name

Kaitie Eddignton is the Program Manager for the Upper Valley Trails Alliance. She is letting people choose her middle name to raise money for the UVTA.

The Upper Valley Trails Alliance advocates for the use, development, and maintenance of trails in the region. The organization promotes an active lifestyle through trail use all year long.

Eddington was not given a middle name at birth. She says her brother had one, and she wanted one too. At eight years old, she chose the middle name “Satin,” but spelled it “Satan” on a school assignment.

After sharing her story, UVTA came up with a creative way to find Kaitie a middle name and raise money for the Upper Valley Trails Alliance. All you have do is purchase a ten dollar ticket to vote for a name.

You can find the information on how to vote here.

“So, I shared that story and one of my students said well why don’t you crowd source one for the organization,” said Eddington. “So, I thought what a great way to show my support for this awesome organization and also make up for our fundraising events that have been canceled this year.

Voting will go until October 31st. When the votes are tailed up, Kaitie will legally change her middle name!