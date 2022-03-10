(WWTI) — Driver’s across the country are making lifestyle changes as gas prices continue to soar.

AAA released new data on March 10 that suggested many Americans have reached a “tipping point” on gas prices as the national average hits an all-time high.

AAA’s data found that 59% of Americans would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle when the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon, with 80% saying they would opt to drive less.

Lifestyle changes varied among age groups. Those 18 to 34 said they are almost three times as likely to consider carpooling as those 35 and over, who are more likely combine trips and errands and reduce shopping or dining out.

AAA says the related lifestyle changes may have begun in March. According to the group, two-thirds of Americans felt that gas prices were too high when they hit $3.53 per gallon.

If the national average exceeded $5, three-quarters of Americans said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump.

To conserve fuel, AAA offered the following tips to motorists across the United States:

Keep vehicles in top shape

Map routes before traveling

Avoid peak traffic times

Reduce highway speeds by 5 to 10 miles per hour to increase fuel economy

Use “fast pass” or express” toll lanes

Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend it

As of Thursday morning, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $4.32, the New York average was $4.45 and in in Chittenden County, Vermont, it was $4.36.

A full list of gas prices can be found on AAA’s website.