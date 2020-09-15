Activists ‘occupy Church St’ ahead of Burlington city council meeting

Dozens of protesters filled the space outside Burlington’s City Hall ahead of Monday night’s city council meeting in what they’ve called ‘occupy Church Street’.

People spread out on blankets, others in lawn chairs while inside, Mayor Miro Weinberger addressed the ongoing black lives matters protests in the Queen City.

Protesters have taken to the streets, and camped out in Burlington’s Battery Park for nearly 3 weeks now. They say they want to see the city fire 3 Burlington police officers who have a history of use of force allegations.

“We’re really in support of doing what it takes to make sure the city streets are safe for everyone,” said Maggie Graham. “The marches have been really positive energy, a lot of different types of people taking part in support of black lives and just generally racial and social justice.”