DORSET, Vt. – Actor Treat Williams who lived in Manchester Center, Vermont, died in a motorcycle crash with an SUV Monday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Route 30. Troopers say an SUV was turning left into a parking lot north of Morse Hill Road. They say Williams could not avoid the collision and was thrown from the bike.

He was airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the SUV, Ryan M. Koss of Pownal, was checked at the scene for minor injuries.

Williams was 71.

He’s perhaps most well-known for his role in WB’s Everwood, and Hair. He appeared in several Hallmark projects, including Chesapeake Shores.

He tweeted often about his love of Vermont, including two tweets sent hours before his death.