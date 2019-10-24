Two hurt when volunteers kicked, punched on Vermont “haunted” trail

DANVILLE, Vt. — Organizers of a Haunted Rail Trail in the North East Kingdom say several volunteer actors were kicked, stepped on and punched by unknown attendees at the otherwise peaceful weekend event.

Chelsea Moore Hewitt, a member of the Danville Chamber of Commerce, wrote on the chamber’s Facebook page that “98 percent of our attendees were so great, so this really broke our hearts.”

Chelsea Moore Hewitt posted about the alleged assault on the Danville Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

She told the Caledonian Record that two people were hurt. She says the volunteers had bruises and were sore, but didn’t need medical attention.

Hewitt says police weren’t notified because the chamber learned about it the next day and doesn’t have much to go on to find the perpetrators.

She says more than 75 people attended Friday night and as many as 300 on Saturday night.