Addiction recovery programs face challenges with no in-person meetings

Many in-person recovery meetings across the nation are cancelled and have moved online. For people battling addiction, the lack of social interaction has been particularly tough.

“Trying to patch together a support system for people in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction so that no one has to feel alone,” said Gary De Carolis, executive director of the Turning Point Center of Chittenden County.

Like many similar facilities, it had to close its doors in March because of the pandemic and pivot all programs and services to the internet. He says the shift has been challenging because of the stress of isolation.

“Even a zoom meeting isn’t being in the room with somebody,” De Carolis said. “It’s better than nothing, but it certainly inst having everyone around you and being able to talk to so and so after the meetings over.”

The center typically helps about 3,000 people each month, but De Carolis said since the outbreak, many of its clients have fallen through the cracks.

“There are certain people that we might have seen at the center on a daily basis that we don’t have contact with right now and were very concerned about them,” he said.

Recovery coaches in the UVM Medical Center Emergency Department sifted through a list of more than 600 people the center has seen in the past year and a half.

“Calling them to see if they’d like support during this time and many of them are saying ‘yes,'” he said.

An an upside to this, recovery coaches say participation in some online activities like yoga, has increased, as zoom connects people who just can’t get to meetings in person.

The Turning Point Center’s help line is 802.861.3150