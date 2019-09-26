Addison man cited for threatening phone call to Migrant Justice

An Addison man is accused of committing a hate crime for allegedly harassing members of Migrant Justice, a Vermont group that advocates for the rights of migrant farm workers.

Vermont State Police say that, in August, Chase Atkins, 24, let the air out of the tires of car owned by Migrant Justice at a farm on Vermont Rt. 22. Two days later, police say, Atkins called the group and left a “message that would have left a reasonable person to feel threatened and intimidated.”

Atkins is accused of disturbing the peace by telephone, with a hate-crime enhancement. The incident will be reported to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office under the state’s Bias Incident Reporting System.

In August, Migrant Justice reported to police that migrant farm workers in Addison County were victims of racists attacks. Police launched an investigation, and on Sept. 4, three Bridport men were cited on charges of arson, aggravated stalking and other charges.

The three men — Christopher Thompson, 26, Christian Leggett, 19, and Bryan Ashley-Selleck, 26 — are accused of being involved in an alleged spree of bias-motivated vandalism against the workers, including firing a gun at farm residences and fields. Most of the incidents took place late at night or early morning.