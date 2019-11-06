Addison Northwest Supervisory District looks to the future after overwhelming vote

After voters in Addison and Ferrisburgh made it clear they want their elementary schools to stay open, the school board says changes are still needed.

In Addison voters rejected the proposed plan 373 to 123. In Ferrisburgh the plan was rejected 884 to 160.

Now that the vote is over, School Board members say they can focus on the future.

“Even before this happened we were looking at moving the sixth graders into the middle school and making a more robust middle school. So that’s probably going to occur and figuring out whether we need to combine some of the other classes,” said school board representative Mark Koenig.

In august the Addison Northwest Supervisory District school board proposed to close down the Ferrisburgh Central School and the Addison Central School after realizing they had more financial issues than anticipated.

The plan would have moved students to schools in Vergennes. The towns were required to vote on this under act 46 which is a law that deals with merging schools or districts.

“We were waiting until we had final confirmation on what we were doing rather than making 6 or 8 different possibilities,” said Koenig. “Now we are narrowed down to one and then start working on Monday. We will hopefully have some solid budget possibilities in December. Then in January finalize the budget for the town meeting.”

Stacey Quesnel is a voter in Vergennes. She is happy with the results but disappointed Vergennes didn’t have any input. She says the middle school has it’s own list of needs.

“As a voter in Vergennes we had no say in it I know for fifth and sixth graders they’re going to need a playground. So, I don’t know how that’s going to play out. We don’t have the room in Vergennes,” said Quesnel.