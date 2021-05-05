Adirondack Railroad launches fundraiser to support new Tupper Lake locomotive

UTICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — To support a new locomotive in Tupper Lake, a new fundraiser has been launched by the Adirondack Railroad Preservation Society.

This is a part of the Adirondack Railroad’s current project which is on track to expand train and railbike service north to Tupper Lake, New York, in 2022. The “Go Fund Me” fundraiser was launched as the expansion creates a need for at least one additional locomotive plus a high-rail truck.

The “Go Fund Me” fundraiser currently has a goal of $90,000 and is asking for community donations.

“The funding for the state project is strictly for construction. Our last purchase of two locomotives was 10 years ago,” stated Adirondack Railroad Preservation Society President Bill Branson.

Adding, “with our “Go Fund Me” page, the public can contribute a tax-deductible donation, while also knowing that you helped to bring railroading back to America’s premier park, the Adirondack park. And in doing so, you will have helped to create the longest tourist railroad service in the United States.”

The Adirondack Railroad is also accepting corporate donations for this fundraising campaign. Donors can receive incentives such as logo placement on web pages, exclusive tours of locomotives, dome car and dining car experiences.

According to the Adirondack Railroad Preservation Society, upon completion of the project, contractors will have installed over 90 thousand new cross ties and resurface the railroad between Snow Junction to Tupper Lake; creating the longest tourist railroad service in the United States.

To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page or the Adirondack Railroad website.