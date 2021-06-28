Adirondack Regional Blood Center is facing serious blood donation shortages

Plattsburgh, N.Y. – There is a blood shortage in the North Country region and the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is hoping North Country Residents will come out and donate blood.

This program can collect around 500 units per month between donations at the Blood Center as well as mobile drives but as of right now, the blood bank is on track to collect 100 fewer units than usual for the month, a 20 percent drop.

“We are worried that our supply could fall even further as the summer progresses,” Nancy Roberts, RN with the Adirondack Regional Blood Center said. “With things opening up and more people wanting to go on vacation, there are a lot of potential distractions that could keep donors from coming in. But, the need for blood doesn’t go away.”

Blood banks around the country are seeing a trend of sever blood shortages because of elective surgeries, organ transplants and requiring emergency care. Roberts pointed out that summer tends to be a busy time for local blood banks because in addition to fewer donations there is typically more traumas as people venture back outside.

Roberts is encouraging anyone who is healthy, able, and willing to donate blood and to make an appointment.

“Think about all the people out there you can help,” she said. “Whether it’s a cancer victim or a family that was in a bad car wreck. What if it is someone you care about who needs blood? Your donation today could save a life tomorrow.”

There are 18 blood drives that The Blood Center has set up in the month of July. Check out dates, times, and locations to donate below:

DateTimeLocation
Thursday, July 14 p.m. – 8 p.m.Cumberland 12 Cinemas
Friday, July 210 a.m. – 4 p.m.CVPH Auditoriums
Monday, July 53 p.m. – 6 p.m.Willsboro Fire Department
Tuesday, July 63:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.Bloomingdale Fire Department
Thursday, July 812 p.m. – 3 p.m.St. Lawrence County Human
Services Center
Friday, July 99 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.Burke Adult Center
Monday, July 123 p.m. – 6 p.m.Essex Fire Department
Tuesday, July 1311 a.m. – 3 p.m.First Congregational Church,
Malone
Wednesday, July 1412 p.m. – 3 p.m.Massena Neighborhood
Center
Thursday, July 154 p.m. – 7 p.m.Holy Name Church/Ausable
Knights of Columbus
Monday, July 194 p.m. – 7 p.m.West Chazy Fire Department
Tuesday, July 204:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.Altona Fire Department
Wednesday, July 214 p.m. – 7 p.m.Chazy American Legion
Thursday, July 223:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.Mooers Fire Department
Friday, July 2310 a.m. – 1 p.m.Curtis Lumber Ray Brook
Wednesday, July 2811 a.m. – 3 p.m.Alice Hyde Medical Center
Thursday, July 293 p.m. – 6 p.m.Westport Federated Church
Friday, July 308:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.Clinton County Government
Center

If you plan on donating you should bring your blood donor card or another form of identifications with you.

The Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. tp 4 p.m.

Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor a UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.

