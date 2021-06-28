Adirondack Regional Blood Center is facing serious blood donation shortages

Plattsburgh, N.Y. – There is a blood shortage in the North Country region and the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is hoping North Country Residents will come out and donate blood.

This program can collect around 500 units per month between donations at the Blood Center as well as mobile drives but as of right now, the blood bank is on track to collect 100 fewer units than usual for the month, a 20 percent drop.

“We are worried that our supply could fall even further as the summer progresses,” Nancy Roberts, RN with the Adirondack Regional Blood Center said. “With things opening up and more people wanting to go on vacation, there are a lot of potential distractions that could keep donors from coming in. But, the need for blood doesn’t go away.”

Blood banks around the country are seeing a trend of sever blood shortages because of elective surgeries, organ transplants and requiring emergency care. Roberts pointed out that summer tends to be a busy time for local blood banks because in addition to fewer donations there is typically more traumas as people venture back outside.

Roberts is encouraging anyone who is healthy, able, and willing to donate blood and to make an appointment.

“Think about all the people out there you can help,” she said. “Whether it’s a cancer victim or a family that was in a bad car wreck. What if it is someone you care about who needs blood? Your donation today could save a life tomorrow.”

There are 18 blood drives that The Blood Center has set up in the month of July. Check out dates, times, and locations to donate below:

Date Time Location Thursday, July 1 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Cumberland 12 Cinemas Friday, July 2 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. CVPH Auditoriums Monday, July 5 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Willsboro Fire Department Tuesday, July 6 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Bloomingdale Fire Department Thursday, July 8 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. St. Lawrence County Human

Services Center Friday, July 9 9 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Burke Adult Center Monday, July 12 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Essex Fire Department Tuesday, July 13 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. First Congregational Church,

Malone Wednesday, July 14 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Massena Neighborhood

Center Thursday, July 15 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Holy Name Church/Ausable

Knights of Columbus Monday, July 19 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. West Chazy Fire Department Tuesday, July 20 4:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Altona Fire Department Wednesday, July 21 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Chazy American Legion Thursday, July 22 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Mooers Fire Department Friday, July 23 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Curtis Lumber Ray Brook Wednesday, July 28 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Alice Hyde Medical Center Thursday, July 29 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Westport Federated Church Friday, July 30 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Clinton County Government

Center

If you plan on donating you should bring your blood donor card or another form of identifications with you.

The Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. tp 4 p.m.

Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor a UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.