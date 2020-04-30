Adopt a Senior Facebook group uplifts seniors at Lamoille Union High School

From proms, to fundraisers, to graduation, high school seniors are missing out on some major life events. However, the community is coming together to help bring seniors a little joy. Adopt a senior is national movement that has now hit Lamoille Union High School.

About a week ago, Aarin Sandridge started a Facebook group for community members to adopt a senior after hearing about it from her friend in Texas. People will get assigned a name and can send them anything from a letter to little gifts. Sandridge is working on gathering senior’s information and assigning adopters through the Facebook group.

“‘I wanted to give back. I have five kids none of them are seniors, but I know what they are going through. So, I really cannot imagine what these seniors are going through, said Sandridge. “I’ve got over 200 adopters in a think it was like 72 hours. I think it just shows them that they are still thought about.”

Jake Randall is the senior class president at Lamoille Union High School and says along with graduation he has had to cancel senior class trips and fundraisers.

” Obviously it’s really hard to go through, but it’s really nice knowing that people have your back,” said Randall.

Senior told Local 22 and Local 44 that they are grateful for the community support and say they just want to be remembered.

“Seniors get the opportunity to tell the community a little bit about themselves and then some community members can take the opportunity to choose one or maybe two or three seniors, depending on what they can do, and ya know send them some nice notes and let the seniors know that the community is thinking about them,” said Lamoille Union High School Senior Jasper Henderson.

“All of us have really built up a community around our school, so seeing them give back to us as we give to them is really amazing,” said Lamoille Union High School Senior Robin Granito.

Adopt a Senior Facebook Page