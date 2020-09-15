Adopt- A- Trail encourages Vermonters to get outdoors

A new initiative by Audubon Vermont called Adopt-A-Trail is encouraging the community to enjoy the outdoors and take part in local conservation efforts.

Audubon Vermont’s Adopt A Trail is a volunteer program that allows individuals, families, businesses, or other groups to take ownership in one out of eleven hiking trails.

Outreach and Education AmeriCorps member Sarah Hooghuis said it’s a great way to learn about nature and conservation.

“It really warms my heart to see local businesses adopting trails and some of the kids that we have in our programs and a few parents who were unsure what to do while they are homeschooling to do some outdoor learning,” said Hooghuis.

Adopters can sign up online here and commit to one year of trail inspections once a month, and trail work days once a season.

“They will take care of basic maintenance tasks like pruning, removing debris from trails, and refilling, our kiosk things like that. It’s really up to them when they would like to come work on the trail. We ask that they at least come once for three seasons and those seasons are spring summer,” said Hooghuis.

Hooghuis said it’s a program for people of all ages. “I know that a lot of children that I work with are interested in conservation, or teenagers, people my age who just haven’t had that opportunity to do hands on work and this is the chance to do that.”

Trail owners will fill out a trail report each time they go. Audubon Vermont will also be offering training to all volunteers.