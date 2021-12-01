Advocates move to make abortions a constitutional right in VT amid Supreme Court hearing

Dobbs v Jackson is dubbed the most significant abortion case in half a century. If Roe v Wade is overturned, access to the procedure and other reproductive healthcare will be decided on a state by state basis.

“This is a real clarion call, this is a real wake up call for all of us, that we can’t take our rights for granted,” Lucy Leriche, VP of Public Affairs at Planned Parenthood New England said.

Leriche says nearly 80% of people in the U.S. believe abortions should remain safe and legal. In Vermont, there is already a law in place, blocking government interference. Still, Leriche says laws can change. Now, lawmakers & advocates are working to amend Vermont’s constitution to strengthen the protection. It will be voted on this session, and brought to voters in November 2022.

“It would give us all peace of mind and protect this fundamental right in Vermont regardless of what happens in Washington DC,” Leriche said.

Outside of the high court Wednesday, pro-choice and pro-life supporters gathered with signs, trading chants on their stance.

“If someone’s life is pronounced gone when a heartbeat stops, then what would be the pronouncement of it starting?” Amy Pletz said. “To me, it’s that heartbeat. There’s goodness in life, and I’m here to fight for life.”

President Biden reaffirmed his support for Roe v Wade, as the decision lies in the justices’ hands.

“I didn’t see any of the debate today, the presentation today,” Biden said. “I support Roe v. Wade, I think it’s a rational position to take, and I continue to support it.”

Leriche says bottom line, the issue is not a political one.

“Abortion is healthcare,” Leriche said. “Nobody wants a politician in the exam room with you at the doctor’s office.”