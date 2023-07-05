One of the two men shot and wounded inside a vehicle by Rutland police on Monday appeared ready to drive into an officer on the scene, who then fired at the car.

An affidavit by the State’s Attorney for Rutland County said the men, twin brothers, were parked near Giorgetti Park in Rutland City when K9 Officer James Rajda recognized the vehicle.

Rajda approached the car, a black Infinity, and spoke to the occupants, identified as Randy Alexander Perez Coiscou and Andy Perez Coiscou, both 21.

Rajda then returned to his cruiser and retrieved his K9 dog. After circling the car, Rajda asked Randy Coiscou for permission to search the vehicle. Coiscou refused, the affidavit says. As Rajda opened the driver’s door, the car started rolling forward toward Rajda’s backup, Sgt. Andrew Plemmons.

As Rajda tried to pull Randy Coiscou from the vehicle, Plemmons shouted warnings, then fired “two or three shots,” the affidavit says. Randy Coiscou fell or was pulled out of the car, which continued rolling away.

The affidavit says Plemmons followed on foot and saw Andy Coiscou climb from the passenger seat over to the driver’s side. Plemmons fired several more shots at the vehicle, which then crashed into some woods.

The Coiscou brothers were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds. The affidavit says a search of the Infinity turned up about 50 small bags of heroin/fentanyl.

Randy Coiscou has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.

This story will be updated