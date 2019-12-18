After 15 years on the run, Vermont fugitive arrested in New York

The U.S. Marshals Service says it has arrested a man who has been wanted by authorities in Vermont since 2004.

Jason Wendell Alexander was apprehended in Gowanda, New York, on Wednesday, on multiple warrants, 15 years after he violated his probation in Vermont for attempted aggravated assault, domestic assault and other charges.

Marshals said Alexander also has a lengthy criminal history in New York for burglary, larceny, harassment and drug possession. Authorities in New York have charged him with being a fugitive from justice. He is being held without bail pending extradition to Vermont.