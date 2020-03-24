After first COVID-19 case in prisons, Vermont ACLU calls on officials to prevent rapid spread

On Monday, the Department of Corrections announced its first case of COVID-19 at the Northern Correctional Facility in Newport, VT. The employee at the correctional facility who tested positive is in isolation at their home.

According to a release, the staff member last worked on Tuesday, March 17 and the Department of Corrections has obtained a list of all staff who had contact with the individual during their last day of work.

The correctional facility has stopped all in person visitation and volunteer services.

After the first case inside a correctional facility, the ACLU of Vermont is calling on officials to prevent the rapid spread of the virus by reducing the prison population. The ACLU says there’s a lot that still needs to be done to prevent a rapid spread of the virus in prisons.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before and that makes it even more urgent and pressing that we find solutions to reduce the mass prison population,” said ACLU VT Advocacy Director Falko Shilling.

Schilling with ACLU Vermont said they have been calling on officials to safely reduce the prison population long before covid-19 arrived at a correctional facility.

“People are packed together in tight quarters and we know that that is how this virus spreads,” said Schilling. “We don’t want to see our prison became vectors where people who work in these facilities are taking this virus outside into their larger communities and spreading.”

Schilling says they have been writing letters and contacting the Scott Administration, Vermont’s State attorney, and legislatures. They have also been working with the Department of Corrections, but Schilling said there needs to be more done.

” We need to be looking more broadly at people for instance, those who have technical violations of community supervision and those who are tirades of infection and trying to find a way to effectively move them out into the community,” said Schilling.

Jim baker with the Department of Corrections told Local 22 and 44 they started a screening process for anyone entering the facilities since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China.

“We reduced our prison population since February 24 by 220 people and we’ve been working feverishly to try to figure out way to get people out,” said Baker.

However, baker says it isn’t easy. “We have to be very careful that we take into consideration the nature of the offense and how that impacts victims because I do not want victims re-traumatized,” said Baker.

The ACLU said COVID -19 spreading in correctional facilities is a great risk to the community at large.

“Our fear is that we see this virus spread through our facilities and we have extremely high rates of infection within the facilities that would then override the realm of the medical capacity within the facilities, and need to be treated outside the facilities taking up even more of our hospital capacity,” said Schilling.

