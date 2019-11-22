AG Donovan takes action against third proposal to cut benefits for 3SquaresVT

BURLINGTON, VT- At a press conference on Friday, Attorney General T.J Donovan, along with stakeholders announce he will be submitting comments to oppose the Trump Administrations third proposal in the past year to cut SNAP benefits.

The proposed rule by the Trump Administration and the U.S Department of Agriculture would cut benefits to SNAP or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known in Vermont as 3SquaresVT by changing the way things are calculated.

3SquaresVT helps low income people and families buy the food they need. According to Vermont Attorney General T.J Donovan, the proposed law would cause more than 26,000 Vermont households to lose some of their benefits.

In a statement, the A.G said the latest proposal threatens to cut over $25 million in benefits to Vermonters. The rule would change the way utility costs are calculated, including heating and cooling. The average monthly 3SqauresVT benefit is around $216. If the proposed rule goes into effect, benefits would decrease by about $82.

“What that means for SNAP eligibility is this, Vermonters will receive fewer snap benefits meaning less money for less food,” said Donovan. “Everybody should have enough food to be healthy and to be well fed. It’s a basic human right.”

26,000 Vermont households would be effected with elders and those with disabilities being impacted the most.

For people like Debbie and Art Hathaway, this proposal would make it hard for them to get by. Debbie and Art live at Heineberg Senior Housing. Once they got married, their food benefits got cut to just $16. They say this proposal would make them have to decide whether to pay for food, medication, and other necessities.

“The thing is you gotta live too. You can’t keep forking your money out and we are still under the poverty level but they took the money right out. So we have to figure out how the heck we are going to,” said Art Hathaway. Sometimes we have to skip paying this like they said or skip paying this, rob Peter and pay Paul and that’s how it works.”

Before the rule can be passed the USDA and the Trump Administration must hear from the public. The Attorney General’s office is asking anyone to write comments. To support 3SquaresVT and write a comment before the deadline December 2, click here.