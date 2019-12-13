AG James wins lawsuit helping immigrants obtain drivers licenses

New York – Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after U.S. District Gary L. Sharpe granted a motion by the Office of the New York Attorney General to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola to block the Green Light law from taking effect:

“The Green Light law is legal and enforceable, and two separate federal courts have now already dismissed the meritless claims of two county clerks. Beginning Monday, the law will help make our roads safer, our economy stronger, and will allow immigrants to come out of the shadows to sign up as legal drivers in our state. We expect all public officials to comply with the law, and, as the state’s attorney and chief law enforcement officer, I will continue to vigorously defend it.”

This is the second lawsuit in the last month to be dismissed against the Green Light law. In November, U.S. District Judge Elizabeth Wolford similarly dismissed a suit brought forth by Erie County Clerk Michael (Mickey) Kearns to block implementation of the law.