Age Well to help homebound Vermonters get vaccinated

In Burlington, there is a process underway to reach older, homebound Vermonters who want to be vaccinated.

Age Well, the largest provider of meals on wheels in the state, will facilitate sign-ups by helping those who can’t navigate the online registration. They will also assist with transportation. Mayor Miro Weinberger says 34% of residents 75 and older in Chittenden County have received their first dose.

“It’s kind of navigating the call center or online sign ups that can be a challenge but there’s now also the capacity for Age Well to start to coordinate actual in home vaccinations,” the mayor said.

The phone number is 1-800-642-5119

