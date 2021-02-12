Age Well works to break barriers to get homebound Vermonters vaccinated

In the Green Mountain State, the focus remains on getting older Vermonters vaccinated first. One barrier to this is reaching people who are home bound.

“We want to be a solution to that obstacle,” said Traey Shamberger, Director of business development. “And make sure that everybody is getting served and is aware.”

Age Well, which serves older Vermonters in Chittenden, Addision, Franklin, and Grand Isle counties has been diligently working to make sure those who want the vaccine, can receive it.

Shamberger says 90% of calls to their helpline have been for help getting to and from vaccine sites.

“That might mean a volunteer from Age Well,” she said. “It might be another way, but that does seem to be a bit of a barrier for older adults.”

As of Friday, Human services Secretary Mike Smith says that 538 home bound Vermonters have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Aligning with the rollout of phase 3 next week, Smith says we can expect efforts there, to increase.

“The next phase includes reaching home bound Vermonters, community members who do not utilize home health services,” he said. “We anticipate this process to start next week and will have more details at that time.”

For Age Well, outreach is number one. In addition to making calls to the 1300 daily clients who get meals on wheels, Shamberger says they’re digging deep to find people who truly can’t leave their homes. She says collaborating with community partners, such as the hunger council, has been helpful.

“We want to make sure we’re getting people that aren’t using technology and were reaching as far as we can into the communities that we serve,” she said. “To get names and lists of people we can actually follow up with.”

She adds they’ll be focused on connecting with new Americans and the BIPOC community, too.