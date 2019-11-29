Agencies across Vermont kick off “Operation Fire Cuffs”

Nine years ago a Burlington Firefighter and a Vermont State Police Trooper decided they wanted to give back to the community in a way they hadn’t done before.

Senior Firefighter Phil Edgerley with the Burlington Fire Department said, “We both were apart of organizations that all we do is help people and we thought it would be nice to reach out to the children’s hospital and we adopted them and they adopted us quickly and it’s been an amazing nine years.”

Operation Fire Cuffs is a joint effort to collect new toys for children at the University of Vermont’s Children’s Hospital

” We’ve had several members with kids that have been apart of the children’s hospital organization over the years and they can attest that just when they get a toy given to them it just brightens their day,” said Edgerley.

Senior Firefighter Alex Spencer with the South Burlington Fire Department leads the efforts in South Burlington. He said, “These kids need our support.”

For the next three weeks people can bring unwrapped toys to any of the agencies participating below.

The Vermont State Police, City of Burlington Fire Department, South Burlington Fire Department, Essex Fire Department, Morristown Police Department, Colchester Police Department, University of Vermont Police Department, UVM Rescue, U.S. Marshals, Burlington Electric Department, Burlington Police Department, Winooski Police Department, Essex Junction Fire Department, American Red Cross, Milton Police & Fire Department, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Cambridge Rescue Squad, Cambridge Fire Department, Saint Michael’s College Public Safety, Saint Michaels College Fire and Rescue, Grand Isle Fire Department, Swanton Police Department, Department of Corrections Chittenden County, Highgate Fire Department, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, State of Vermont Department of Agriculture, Vermont Game Warden Service, Colchester Center Fire Department, Mallets Bay Fire Department, Winooski Fire Department, Shaws Supermarket, and Timberlane Dental.