Tina Zuk with the American Heart Association and Shamura Awayle, a Burlington High School student and member of the ‘Above the Influence coalition’ say that lawmakers need better legislation that would eliminate the sale of all flavored tobacco products including e-cigarettes and menthol flavorings.

Right now, menthol isn’t being addressed as a serious issue and the American Heart Association is looking to educate Vermonters on why it needs to be included in legislation.