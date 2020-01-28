Air Force Academy professor to be Norwich University’s next president

The Norwich University Board of Trustees has picked Air Force Col. Mark Anarumo to become the school’s 24th president, effective June 1.

Anarumo is currently director and professor at the Center for Character and Leadership Development at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Anarumo entered the Air Force in 1994 from Rutgers University, where he was the Distinguished Graduate of the Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. He rose to serve as Vice Commander of the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, responsible for the combat readiness of 5,000 U.S. military, civilian and contractor personnel.

“Norwich University offers traditional students and adult learners a wealth of opportunities in a prestigious, supportive, and yet demanding academic environment. I am honored that I have been selected as its 24th president,” Anarumo said. “With Norwich’s distinguished history, strength, and bright future, my family and I look forward to being part of the campus community.”

Anarumo will take over for Richard W. Schneider, who announced he woiuld retire May 31, after 28 years with university.

Alan DeForest, chair of the Board of Trustees, introduced Anarumo at a press conference Tuesday in Northfield.

“The Board of Trustees is very excited to name Col. Anarumo as our next president,” DeForest said. “He has demonstrated throughout his distinguished academic career and military service the type of strong, effective and enlightened leadership which will ensure that Norwich University has a worthy successor to President Schneider.

“We are confident that we have selected an exceptional individual whose intellect, vision and values will inspire our University to reach even greater levels of excellence in its third century of service to America.”