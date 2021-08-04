Albany County DA asks victims from AG’s Cuomo investigation to come forward

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County District Attorney David Soares released a video message Wednesday on the current state of a criminal investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Soares explained that while the New York Attorney General’s Office has civil jurisdiction, the case his office is bringing against the Governor would be criminal. A nearly five-month long investigation led by the AG’s office found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

“These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees, federal and state laws,” AG Letitia James said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The interviewees included 11 complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees, and others who interacted regularly with the governor.

“I have asked the attorney general for all documents, witness information as well as an opportunity to interview her staff who conducted the investigation,” Soares said.

Soars also asked any victims of the Governor’s harassment to come forward to his office for participation in the criminal case.

Soares isn’t the only district attorney across New York state who may open a criminal investigation into the Governor. District attorneys in Westchester, Manhattan and Nassau have also reached out to the AG’s office for “investigative materials.”