ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Albany man died after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a truck stop in Plattsburgh.

Wayne Haupt, 53, was taken to the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) where he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday at Glens Falls Hospital.

Eyewitness accounts described the suspect’s vehicle for police, who attempted to pull the car over. The driver fled but was eventually was stopped in the town of Long Lake.

The driver was identified as Thomas Lance, 38, of Albany. He was taken into custody without incident and faces a charge of second-degree murder.

State Police are asking for anyone with information to please contact State Police at 518-563-3761. The State Police and the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the case.