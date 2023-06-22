On Monday night, the Alburgh Community Education Center’s school board unanimously voted “no confidence” in Superintendent Michael Clark and Director of Student Support Services Nick Devita.

Spurring those votes, School Board Chair Michael Savage said the education center is not receiving the special education services it needs. That comes while Clark assures the Grand Isle Supervisory Union is doing everything it can to fill its open special education position.

“We’ve got to do something about this to detach us from this failure,” Savage said on Thursday. “The head of student support services hasn’t even been in our building for several months, so I think the educators, especially the special educators were just feeling completely detached.”

The Alburgh school started the 2022-2023 academic year with a fully staffed special education department, but one of the five educators in the department had to step away in February. Savage said after the department became short-staffed, the care for students on individualized education plans severely diminished.

“It just kept building and building, and there seemed to be very little response,” he said. “Obviously they were seeing mass regression with the children that were not receiving services.”

In a statement on Thursday, Clark said they have been doing the best that they can to fill the position, but haven’t been able to do so.

“Teachers, interventionists, special educators, support staff and the administration did the best they could to meet the students’ needs,” he said. “In some cases, all the requirements in students’ individual education plans were not met.”

Clark says those students and families are now eligible for compensation, but the board says no other solutions were offered in recent months. Savage said the board doesn’t think money can patch holes in a school that receives over a third of the supervisory union’s budget.

“We were made aware that there were other special educators in the supervisory union who had fairly low caseloads, we really felt like they could’ve shared those resources with us,” Savage said.

Clark said that wasn’t an option.

“Alburgh is our largest staffed special education school,” Clark said. “I don’t have extra special educators. If we move special educators from other schools, the students in those schools will also not be receiving services.”

Over the summer, the Alburgh School Board plans to reach out to Vermont’s Agency of Education to see what assistance can be provided. However, that might not be their only course of action, as they plan to explore a departure from the Grand Isle Supervisory Union.