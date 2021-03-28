Alburgh woman receives Vermont State Firefighters Association Award

When Barbra Baker walked through the doors to the Alburgh Bingo Hall, receiving an award was the last thing on her mind. Baker who is now in her early eighties has served the small Grand Isle County community of Alburgh for countless years. But today, as a surprise, she is being honored as ‘Support Specialist of the Year’ by the Vermont State Firefighters Association.

“If you look at the definition of support specialist in the dictionary Barb Baker’s picture should be there, She really defines that role. A lot of what she does is behind the scenes, fundraising and things like that, but we can’t survive without people like that, and she has just gone above and beyond for this department.”

When the fire department was formed it was rare for women to become involved, Baker defied that.

“Back then we didn’t have women members, so she wasn’t really a member then, but she formed the Women’s Auxiliary and became president of that.”

But she didn’t stop there, Baker went on to become one of Vermont’s first volunteer certified EMTs and in 1991 she became one of the first female members of the Alburgh Fire Department, and she hasn’t backed down since

“Barb and her husband Dick did everything for this department over the years. Dick was chief for thirty years or so and after family, this was next in their lives.”

Baker tells me how she felt when she received the award.

“Overwhelmed I guess it is because I know there are so many others that deserve it as well.”

I Baker after receiving this award, what she wanted to do next, she replied ‘to move without her walker’.