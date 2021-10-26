All Sears Lane residents agree to relocate, according to Burlington Mayor’s spokesperson

Sears Lane residents said they would find an alternative place to live, according to Mayor Miro Weinberger’s spokesperson Samantha Sheehan.

Community members living at the encampment in Burlington had until Tuesday, October 26 to move out or be subject to trespassing. Housing advocates and residents say there were anticipating police enforcement ahead of Tuesday’s 9 a.m. deadline, but none came to the site.

“Folks from the community, concerned citizens and activists showed up here early and to show solidarity to residents of this encampment,” said Ali Jarfari, who for a time experienced homelessness.

Sheehan says as long as residents worked “in good faith” with the city to find a new home they would be given more time.

“Everyone on site at Sears Lane either has a housing plan, some of those folks have already left, gotten into hotel or relocated,” said Sheehan.

Paul Dragon, Executive Director for Champlain Valley Office for Economic Opportunity, says about 16 to 20 people will go to hotels or safe places in or out of state. Three people have asked to live in campers, which CVOEO plans to fund.

“Nothing is as safe and secure as permanent housing so I think the onus is on the city, the state – all of us – to ensure that we can get permanent housing for people because its not only for folks here at the encampment,” said Dragon. We have 3500 to 4,000 people experiencing homelessness, including 400 families.”

One woman says she lived at the site with her boyfriend for one month before she moving out on Tuesday. CVOEO helped them access a hotel room in Colchester, a process she said was simple.

“I think they have been super helpful. Pretty much they said they were going to get us a hotel, I gave them my ID and that was it,” said Maiah Steinman. “We just found out that we’re having a baby so an apartment would be ideal.”

To show their support for the Sears Lane residents, community members and housing advocates gathered for a barbeque Tuesday afternoon.

“I think it’s very cool in general in difficult times to have this kind of thing for your neighbors for the residents here to show that there are communities actually standing up for them and the people here care about them,” said another housing advocate.

By the end of the day Thursday, the the city will install a fence around the encampment to secure larger items that can’t fit in storage. If people want to access the site, they’ll need to get permission first from the city.

City leaders and some Sears Lane residents will meet for a preliminary injunction hearing set for this Thursday.