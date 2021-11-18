Ambulance bill in NY would bring $3 million to North Country Fire Depts

New York is the only state where fire departments do not have the authorization to bill for care given to patients on the way to the hospital. For the Altona Fire Department, that accounts for more than 2/3 of its annual budget.

“That leaves us 1/3 of our operating budget to maintain a fire house, to heat a fire house, to provide fuel to the rigs at our station,” said Commissioner Ryan Blondo, with the Board of Fire Commissioners. “Every year, we ask our fire service to do with less.”

Thursdaym firefighters from around the Empire State gathered with Assemblyman Billy Jones to push for the passage of the Fair Play Ambulance Cost Recovery Act, which would bring more than $3 million to North Country Fire Districts.

“Many of us fear that someday that could happen, that there will be no-one to respond to our loved ones, respond to our neighbors in need,” Assemblyman Jones said. “This is a lifesaving bill it’s just that simple.”

At one time, there were close to 120,000 volunteer firefighters in New York. Now, only 80,000 men and women make up that group. Firefighters say they’re losing around 8 percent of firefighters each year.

“The pool of responders is shrinking all the time,” said Joseph Finnegan, past president of the Firemen’s Association of the state of New York.

It’s something New York firefighters have been pushing for, for more than a decade. The pandemic has also complicated operations, requiring more cleaning and allowing ambulances to sit empty for some time, following any COVID related calls. Firefighters say money is all the more needed.

“Our friends in government, we want you to pass this bill and we want you to be the heroes this time,” Donald Corkery said. “Everyone calls us heroes, we’re just people who care about our friends and neighbors and we do our job.”