Burlington, VT- Police say a Burlington Fire Department ambulance was stolen while the crew responded to a reported overdose near the University of Vermont’s campus — and it was stolen by the person who overdosed.

Burlington Firefighters Association’s Local 3044 posted a statement on Facebook with a photo of a police affidavit detailing how and when the crash happened but the personal information of the person accused is redacted.

According to the affidavit, police responded to South Prospect St to assist Burlington Fire with a reported overdose around 11:43 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5. This happened near the corner of Maple St.

While police were on their way, they were told the ambulance had been stolen and was last seen driving south on South Prospect St.

The police affidavit shared to Burlington Firefighters Association Local 3044’s Facebook.

Police say the ambulance had been found on South Prospect St, crashed into a parked car. According to the affidavit, the ambulance had slid up against a parked car so that their driver’s side front tires were touching.

In the Firefighters Association’s Facebook post, they said witnesses reported the driver jumped out of the ambulance while it was still in drive but was going at a low speed. In the same post, they called the incident a, “new low for Burlington.”

The person accused is charged with Grand Larceny, Operation without Owners Consent, and Careless and Negligent Operation.