American Cancer Society Hope Lodge Receives $50K Donation

Burlington, VT – Today, SeaComm Federal Credit Union presented a check for $50,000 to support the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge program in Burlington. The credit union will open its seventh branch location in South Burlington, later this month.

For some cancer patients, sometimes the best treatment is far from home. For many cancer patients living in the North Country, that treatment is in Burlington, and the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge program makes it an affordable option by providing a free place for cancer patients and their caregiver to stay, in a supportive environment.

Each year, the Hope Lodge in Burlington provides nearly 5,000 free nights of lodging. Hope Lodge locations vary in size, but each Lodge offers a private bath and sleeping accommodations for two (one guest undergoing cancer treatment and one caregiver). There are also community dining, laundry, kitchen and recreational areas.

For more information about the Hope Lodge program, please call the American Cancer Society, day or night at 1-800-227-2345, or visit cancer.org/hopelodge.