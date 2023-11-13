ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second day in a row, Amtrak has suspended service between New York City and Albany.

Amtrak said the service disruption is caused by structure issues with a privately owned garage above the Empire Line tracks in New York City. The disruption will continue until further noptice, Amtrak said.

Amtrak said it is working with the builder owner and the NYC Department of Buildings to restore service as soon as possible. Amtrak customers can get the latest train status information by visiting the Amtrak website.

The following train schedule updates were released earlier today:

Trains 233, 234, 235, 237, 240, 241, 244 and 280 have been cancelled.

Trains 49 and 69 will now originate from Albany.

Any trains from Albany to New York City that have not been cancelled outright will stop at the Croton-on-Hudson station.

Anyone who has had their travel impacted can call 800-USA-RAIL to have cancellation fees waived.