Rutland, Vt – Have you ever wondered how cookie cutters are made?

Well we can show you – with a visit to Rutland, Vermont.

Ben Clark is the CEO of Ann Clark Cookies – the largest producer of cookie cutters in the country.

He says every cookie cutter has it’s own length, cut specially by a machine, and is then rolled into what they call a ring.

“It’s really about can we make the product quickly, can we make it consistently so the butterfly you bought today looks like the butterfly you bought a year ago, and then the big one is can we change shapes quickly,” he tells us.

It wasn’t always a big operation, says Founder Ann Clark.

“I never thought of this as more than a hobby,” she recalls.

Ann has always been an artist. She made her first cookie cutter – a country pig – in 1989 along with some cutting boards, and Christmas ornaments.

She got a cancelled booth in the Philadelphia Gift Show, and says she wrote about $3,500 worth of orders in one day.

“On the way home my husband said, why don’t you just do this?”

Ann started with what she calls a ‘Vermont’ theme – pigs, cows, horses, and sheep.

From there, it just kept growing.

Now, Ann Clark Cookies is expanding their product line to dominate the baking market.

“We started selling food coloring, then we looked at what people were doing with food coloring? Cakes,” says Ben. “So we said, why don’t we make cake mixes?”

After a lengthy process of trial and error, Ben Clark says they’ve released cake mixes, pancake and waffle mixes, icing, and more.

Ben said of the family business, “People ask, ‘what do you do?’ I say I run a cookie cutter factory in Vermont and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s cute.’ I think one of the best things is when my friends are travelling to obscure places in the world and I get a text that says, ‘Ben, here we are in a hop in Germany with your cookie cutter.'”

More information on Ann Clark Cookies and their products can be found here.