Annual Halloween Parade takes place in Shelburne

Children and parents alike gathered today in Shelburne to celebrate the annual Rotary Halloween Parade.

For over forty-five years the Charlotte (SHAR-LOTT), Sheburne, Hinesburgh Rotary has held the celebration in conjunction with the Shelburne Parks Department. One local parent says they’re happy that there is some normalcy to this year’s festivities.

“We just came out to see the parade that we’ve come to for many years, we’re excited that it’s continuing through COVID-19.”

Floats from the local Boy and Girl Scouts troops, the Shelburne rescue, fire and police agencies, the Spirit of the Rotary, and local community groups made their way down Falls Road. Chloe, one of the spectators had a favorite.

“It was fun coming here to see the fire trucks and every car and everything. ”

Chloe’s sister Paige says it wasn’t about the floats as much as it was a social event, and a good excuse to get some treats.

“Just coming here and getting the candy and seeing my friends.”

Their father David says this was a good way to celebrate Halloween safely as he is not sure about their plans on the 31st.

“We haven’t fully decided. If we do it will be an abbreviated version of what we have done in the past.”

David adds that he felt as though everyone was well enough socially distanced to be able to be safe but still have a good time, and that everyone was wearing masks, not just the ones for costumes.