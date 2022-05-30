On a day to remember the fallen, veterans gathered at Burlington’s Battery Park to honor those who gave their lives.

“Our presence here is a solemn commemoration of all these men and women an expression of our tribute to their devotion to duty and courage and patriotism,” Post 782 commander Kevin Fleming kicked off the event saying:

Mayor Miro Weinberger was joined by members of VFW Post 782.



“This year on Memorial Day, I am ever more conscious of the sacrifices our soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines are asked to make,” he said. “In recent weeks Vermonters have been deployed to eastern Europe as a direct result of the Russian war being launched against Ukraine and its people.”

Vietnam veteran Louis D. Hamlon, when asked why he joined the service, said, “A lot of these guys enlisted because they wanted to fight for their country – they’re willing to give their life for their country. That’s how I was when I joined.

“I think the least we can do is to honor them and to teach other people what Memorial Day means.”

Ashley Ganahce , a veteran’s daughter, was working on raising funds for veterans overseas. Her son Dominque talked about what the day meant.



“Thinking of the men and woman that suffered and can’t be here today and maybe going to celebrate after,” he said.