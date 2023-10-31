Update 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – According to a statement from Governor Kathy Hochul’s office Tuesday afternoon, a person of interest has been identified in the Cornell antisemitic threats:

When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them New York State would do everything possible to find the perpetrator who threatened a mass shooting and antisemitic violence on campus. Earlier today, law enforcement identified a person of interest as part of the investigation and this individual is currently in the custody of the New York State Police for questioning. Public safety is my top priority and I’m committed to combatting hate and bias wherever it rears its ugly head. Governor Kathy Hochul

CORNELL UNIVERSITY (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, Oct. 29, a series of “horrendous, antisemitic” threats were made against the Cornell University Jewish community, a statement from Martha Pollack, president of Cornell, said.

The threats were posted on a website unaffiliated with Cornell and specifically targeted “104 West,” the home of the Center of Jewish Living on campus.

Cornell Police are investigating the incident and have notified the FBI of a potential hate crime.

“The FBI is aware of the threats made to Cornell University’s Jewish community. We take all threats seriously and are working closely with Cornell and our law enforcement partners at every level to determine the credibility, share information, and take appropriate investigative action. We encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement. Nothing is more important than the safety of our communities and we will not tolerate violence motivated by hate and extremism. FBI spokesperson

Pollack said in her statement, “Threats of violence are absolutely intolerable, and we will work to ensure that the person or people who posted them are punished to the full extent of the law. Our immediate focus is on keeping the community safe; we will continue to prioritize that.”

Pollack’s entire statement can be seen HERE.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul made it a priority to stop at Cornell University to address the public on Monday morning, Oct. 30.

The Tompkins County Administration responded to the situation saying that Tompkins County condemns the hateful and targeted posts threatening Jewish students at Cornell University, “anti-Semitism, violent threats, and hate speech of any kind are intolerable.”

“Tompkins County condemns the hateful and targeted posts threatening Jewish students at Cornell University. Antisemitism, violent threats, and hate speech of any kind are intolerable. All students in our community deserve safe learning and living environments regardless of ethnicity or creed. Targeted threats toward Jewish students are unacceptable and cruel. Tompkins County commends the law enforcement agencies working diligently to keep people safe and to investigate these threats of violence.” Shawna Black, Chairwoman, Tompkins County Legislature

Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis also responded later Monday afternoon with the following statement about the antisemitic threats made.

I condemn in the strongest terms the threats of violence directed at members of the Jewish community at Cornell this past weekend. Acts of violence or intimidation directed at anyone in our community are completely unacceptable. These threats are abhorrent to a city that prides itself on tolerance and coexistence of people from all places, backgrounds, and viewpoints. People have the right to express their views and practice their religion. It is our responsibility to ensure that everyone can do so safely. Attacks on people, businesses, or any institution within our city will not be tolerated. The Ithaca Police Department is providing support as it can to the Cornell Police Department, FBI, and other law enforcement agencies involved in investigating these threats and bringing the perpetrators to justice. I would also like to extend my gratitude to Governor Hochul who visited Cornell today to demonstrate her support for the Cornell Jewish community. Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis

In terms of campus security, the Cornell University Police Department said they will be increasing patrols and arranging additional security for Jewish students and organizations on and off campus.