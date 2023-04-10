LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police are reporting “multiple casualties” as they respond to a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said Monday on Twitter there was an ongoing situation and asked people to avoid the area. “There are multiple casualties,” police said in the tweet. Police described it as an “active aggressor.”

Witnesses who left the building told WHAS-TV they heard gunfire inside the building.

Numerous police vehicles were seen on television footage. WHAS reporters said they saw people being taken from the scene in ambulances.

In a tweet, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

The FBI said its agents were also responding to the shooting.

The shooting happened in a building on East Main Street that houses the Old National Bank not far from the Louisville Slugger Field and Waterfront Park.