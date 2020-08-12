Applications being accepted for child care grants

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, a student prepares to leave the Enterprise Attendance Center school southeast of Brookhaven Miss. The federal government has decided to delay changing the way it determines funding for rural education after a bipartisan group of lawmakers said the move would hurt hundreds of schools. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Applications from Vermont child care providers are being accepted to help mitigate losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Relief Grant has $12 million in federal funding that will be distributed to child care providers. Eligible services include child care, afterschool programs, summer day camps, parent child centers and agencies that provide services.

Applications must be received by Aug. 26.

Gov. Phil Scott said he and the staff were “so grateful to the child care workers and programs who have stepped up to provide critical services to children and their families throughout this crisis.”

Details are available on the website of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.