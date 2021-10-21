ARPA awards Vermont $10 million for critical sewer infrastructure

Four Vermont communities have been awarded $10 Million in American Rescue Plan funding.

This is in an effort to eliminate combined sewer overflows. Montpelier, Northfield, St. Johnsbury and Vergennes will each get a portion of the funds.

Annual precipitation in Vermont has increased by about seven inches over the past 50 years and the states roads and bridges are just not built to withstand todays extreme storms and precipitation events.

Neil Kamman, Director of the Water Investment Division at the VT Department of Environmental Conservation said, “This is no doubt going to solicit interest from other municipalities and the state fully intends to open our application process so that we can look at and rank additional projects so that we can inform the legislature, inform the governor as to the levels of appropriations that are needed in order to support this program with the American Rescue Plan money in coming years.”

Since 1990 the state has been working to eliminate 75 percent of Vermont combines sewer overflows, reducing the number from 178 to 44.