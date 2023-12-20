A Rhode Island man has been arrested in Groton, CT as a result of a 10-month-long police investigation into the death of a Windham woman in February.

Police arrested Shawn Conlon, 44, at a hotel on Gold Star Highway in Groton on Wednesday, Dec. 20. A Vermont State Police investigation identified Conlon as a suspect in the death of 73-year-old Claudia M. Voight. Police say Conlon had been renting a room in Voight’s Windham home but stopped paying rent in late 2022 and then attacked and killed her on February 20.

Initially, police did not think Voight’s death was suspicious and it was reported as an apparent medically related death. An autopsy later revealed injuries that indicated Voight had been strangled to death, despite the injuries being unnoticeable on her body. The cause of death was ruled a homicide in April.

Conlon was brought to the Groton Police Department for processing Wed. morning and held in custody on $1,000,000 bail for his arraignment as a fugitive from justice. Conlon will be extradited to Vermont to face the charge of second-degree murder, according to the U.S. Marshals office in New Haven. Conlon’s arrest warrant orders him to be jailed without bail.

following the announcement of the Autopsy results in JulyVoight’s daughter, Heidi Voight, made a statement on Facebook saying, “Claudia Voight was stolen from this world. She was stolen from her family, from her children, and from my precious daughters who now ask me every day, ‘Why did Grandma go to Heaven?’”

Following Conlon’s arrest, Voight posted to Facebook saying, “HALLELUJAH.”

Conlon’s attorney did not immediately respond to requests from the Associated Press, and his next court date in Vermont has not been finalized.