Laurel Ayotte, 50, is one of four arrested in connection to the discovery of a dead body in Newport, NH. (Photo courtesy of Newport Police)

Police have arrested four people connected to the discovery of a body near Paradise Road in Newport, New Hampshire, but they’re still trying to track down a fifth person they believe is involved.

On Thursday, Newport Police announced the arrest of Laurel Ayotte, 50, Christopher Ayotte Jr., 27, Jacob Ayotte, 19, and Candace Fontaine, 31, all from Newport, NH. All four are charged with Conspiracy to Commit Falsifying Physical Evidence, and Conspiracy to Commit Abuse of Corpse. They are being held without bail at the Sullivan County House of Corrections and awaiting arraignment.

Four people arrested by Newport Police Department. (Photos courtesy of Newport Police)

Ryan Palmer, 32, Sunapee, is charged with the same crimes as the other four, but Newport Police haven’t been able to locate him.

Ryan Palmer is wanted by Newport Police. (Photo courtesy of Newport Police)

Police are still investigating what caused the death of Mark Hudson, 40, who was found Wednesday night in the woods near Paradise Road.

Newport Police say they don’t think there is a threat to the public.