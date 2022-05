Burlington, VT– Burlington Police say a Monday morning fire at a home on Northshore Drive was deliberately set. The fire happened just after midnight in a detached garage. Burlington Police and the Burlington Fire Department responded.

The fire was put out only damaging the siding of the garage. Witnesses say they saw someone fleeing the scene. Police say evidence reveals the fire was deliberately set. If you know anything Burlington Police are asking you to contact them at (802) 658-2704.