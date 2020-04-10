Artists use special skills to make masks

MILTON, VT- The Milton Artists’ Guild is a collection of artists from all over Vermont. Their mission is to support artists across the state and beyond. Among the artists they support are what’s known as fiber artists. Fiber artists are artists who work with quilts or felt, or any kind of artwork that involves of sewing or knitting materials.

Over the past few weeks these artists have taken on a new kind of artwork. They have been working hard to make masks.

“So, we at the guild are coordinating with about 30 artists all the way from the islands down to Richmond and Huntington,” said Executive Director Caitlyn Kenney.

Kenney said they have four teams to help with the process.

“We have folks that can’t leave, so we will go drop off kits and pick up new kits, finished masks…that kind of stuff. Then we will drop them at the dry cleaners and from the dry cleaners they are picked up by the distribution team who will take them to the folks that need them,” said Kenney.

So far, the artists have made 730 masks.

“For home sewers with home sewing machines it’s an impressive feet. It feels like such a chaotic time and to really make a difference right now… it’s incredible,” said Kenney.

On top of making masks, artists with the Milton Artists’ guild are also offering virtual online art videos and classes.

“They’re making new work, or they’ll share their process, or they’ll do how to videos of a particular technique that they really enjoy. Then we are also doing classes. I’ve been doing classes for artists for digital enhancement,” said Kenney.

Kenney believes making these masks and sharing art can help people see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We have a lot of folks here who are really engaged and use art as a way to express themselves and so in a difficult time like this, its hugely important,” said Kenney. “It really brings people together and gives them hope and something to look forward too,”

To find out more about Milton Artists’ Guilds efforts and online classes, click here.