As cases rise, Plattsburgh Mayor recommends indoor masking

In the North Country, Plattsburgh’s mayor is suggesting the city mask up indoors.

With cases, climbing and the CDC showing Clinton County as an area of high transmission, Mayor Chris Rosenquest is providing mask guidance for buildings, offices, and business owners.

As of Monday morning, the Clinton County Health Department counted 78 cases. The highest active case numbers since the spring. The Department also reported an additional 100 individuals in quarantine as they were exposed to someone who tested positive.

“This is just an encouragement for businesses to follow that protocol and that protocol is based on the CDC’s recommendation as well as the recommendation of the Clinton County Health Department (CCHD),” said Mayor Rosenquest.

Regardless of vaccination status, visitors are required to mask up in all city buildings and in public meetings. He also encourages business owners to have the proper signage posted on their store fronts and recommends they implement a mask policy for staff and patrons.

CCHD’s public information officer Molly Flynn says it’s time for the city to implement some of the same prevention methods again.

“We’re seeing large gatherings, we’re seeing work sites, and we’re certainly seeing household spread, you know, it going through all members of the household,” said Flynn.

She says Clinton County is also seeing breakthrough cases. A few weeks ago, more than 40 percent of new cases were among those fully vaccinated. To slow the spread, some Plattsburgh businesses have already begun reinstating a mask policy, including a coffee shop run by the Mayor’s wife.

“It’s challenging and frustrating to implement something that we were really happy to let go of, but I would say people have been great about it,” said Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest, owner of Chapter One Coffee & Tea.

A restaurant, just up the street, gives their employees the choice to wear masks.

“For their own protection, some of these people that are wearing masks right now, are mothers with children and newborns or children at home so they don’t want to bring the delta variant back to their house,” said Peter Kritziotious, owner of Alekas Greek Restaurant.

Plattsburgh residents agree with the mayor’s stance on indoor masking.

“Wearing a mask I think is crucial for our family right now especially because we’re starting to see a large jump,” said Brandon Wallburg. “I think it may encourage some businesses reinforce and enforce those rules and regulations, and I think it might be helpful to the community as well.”

A mother and her 9-year-old daughter say the Mayor is coming out this guidance at the right time.

“I agree wholeheartedly with this recommendation to wear our masks as we’re seeing an increase in cases in this area,” said Kristen Larkin.

In an effort to keep people safe, the CCHD has free vaccination clinics every Thursday. They ask the public to call before arriving. The clinic is also equipped to administer the third dose for those with weakened immune systems.